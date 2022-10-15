Cobra scares the daylights out of patients at MGM Hospital in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The jinx on the MGM Hospital refuses to lift. On Thursday night, a cobra slithered its way into the male fever patients’ ward, scaring the daylights out of them. Though the cobra did not bite anyone, the fear of more reptile visitors into the ward kept them doing jagaran all through the night. It was a patient’s attendant who first saw the reptile in the washroom and raised an alarm. He came out screaming for help which made the attendants of the patients run for their lives. Some patients who could walk, followed them while others lay there, resigned to their fate.

As soon as the word was out that a cobra was inside a bathroom, the hospital Superintendent along with snake catchers rushed to the ward. After searching the premises, the snake catchers rescued the snake and took it away but the terror it had struck in patients lingered on throughout the night. The MGM Hospital has a knack for finding itself in the news for the wrong reasons.

Earlier this year, a mouse bit flesh off a patient who was in ICU undergoing treatment for a serious ailment. He was then rushed to Hyderabad but he did not survive the attack. After much ado, some reforms seem to have been implemented but after the incident cooled off, not much attention was paid to these unseemly nocturnal reptile and rodent visitors. As if the problem of rodents and reptiles is not enough, the roof of the children’s ward came off and fell to the ground.



WARANGAL: The jinx on the MGM Hospital refuses to lift. On Thursday night, a cobra slithered its way into the male fever patients’ ward, scaring the daylights out of them. Though the cobra did not bite anyone, the fear of more reptile visitors into the ward kept them doing jagaran all through the night. It was a patient’s attendant who first saw the reptile in the washroom and raised an alarm. He came out screaming for help which made the attendants of the patients run for their lives. Some patients who could walk, followed them while others lay there, resigned to their fate. As soon as the word was out that a cobra was inside a bathroom, the hospital Superintendent along with snake catchers rushed to the ward. After searching the premises, the snake catchers rescued the snake and took it away but the terror it had struck in patients lingered on throughout the night. The MGM Hospital has a knack for finding itself in the news for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year, a mouse bit flesh off a patient who was in ICU undergoing treatment for a serious ailment. He was then rushed to Hyderabad but he did not survive the attack. After much ado, some reforms seem to have been implemented but after the incident cooled off, not much attention was paid to these unseemly nocturnal reptile and rodent visitors. As if the problem of rodents and reptiles is not enough, the roof of the children’s ward came off and fell to the ground.