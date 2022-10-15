Home States Telangana

Cobra scares the daylights out of patients at MGM Hospital in Warangal

Earlier this year, a mouse bit flesh off a patient who was in ICU undergoing treatment for a serious ailment.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

A snake-catcher catches a cobra at MGM Hospital in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The jinx on the MGM Hospital refuses to lift. On Thursday night, a cobra slithered its way into the male fever patients’ ward, scaring the daylights out of them. Though the cobra did not bite anyone, the fear of more reptile visitors into the ward kept them doing jagaran all through the night. It was a patient’s attendant who first saw the reptile in the washroom and raised an alarm. He came out screaming for help which made the attendants of the patients run for their lives. Some patients who could walk, followed them while others lay there, resigned to their fate.

As soon as the word was out that a cobra was inside a bathroom, the hospital Superintendent along with snake catchers rushed to the ward. After searching the premises, the snake catchers rescued the snake and took it away but the terror it had struck in patients lingered on throughout the night. The MGM Hospital has a knack for finding itself in the news for the wrong reasons.

Earlier this year, a mouse bit flesh off a patient who was in ICU undergoing treatment for a serious ailment. He was then rushed to Hyderabad but he did not survive the attack. After much ado, some reforms seem to have been implemented but after the incident cooled off, not much attention was paid to these unseemly nocturnal reptile and rodent visitors. As if the problem of rodents and reptiles is not enough, the roof of the children’s ward came off and fell to the ground.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGM Hospital
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp