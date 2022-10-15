Home States Telangana

‘Honour’ killing in Telangana: Girl’s father confesses to crime, four held

The family did not like the fact their daughter and Sivakumar, who belongs to a different caste, were in love.  

Honour killing.(Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police investigating the death of 18-year-Sappari Sivakumar, a resident of Patancheru who is suspected to have been murdered in an ‘honour’ killing case and his body thrown into the flood canal of Musi river in Hyderabad, have arrested a total of four accused, including three members of the girl’s family.

Speaking to the media, Patancheru DSP S Bheem Reddy said that girl’s father Marka Balaperu admitted to killing Sivakumar. The family did not like the fact their daughter and Sivakumar, who belongs to a different caste, were in love.  

“We have taken girl’s father Marka Balaperu, mother Balakishtamma, brother Marka Anand and their accomplice V Balakrishna into custody on Thursday. Anand’s wife Leela is absconding,” the DSP said.

Revealing the case details, he said that Sivakumar, originally from Koder village in Nagarkarnool district, was residing in Patancheru along with his parents from some time. He was in love with a young woman, who is also from Koder, and her parents were residing in Bolakpura, Hyderabad. 

“When the girl’s parents came to know that the she was chatting with Sivakumar over phone and on WhatsApp, they reprimanded her. As she did not change her ways, Balaperu, Balakishthamma, Anand and Leela gathered and called Sivakumar asked the girl to call the boy and tell him to meet them near Maitrivanam in Ameerpet on October 7. When Sivakumar arrived at Maitrivanam, they forcibly took him in an auto-rickshaw to a graveyard near Lower Tank Bund and strangled him to death. Later, they dumped in the flood canal of Musi river,” the DSP informed. 

The BDL police took up the case after Sivakumar’s mother Baleswaramma lodged a complaint on October 9. After preliminary investigation, the case was transferred to the Patancheru police station. “Based on call records found in Sivakumar’s phone, Balaperu, Balakishthamma, Anand and Balakrishna were arrested on Thursday. We are looking for Leela who is currently is absconding,” the DSP said. 

Body yet to be retrieved

The DSP, meanwhile, that body of Sivakumar is to be retrieved from the canal.  “Sivakumar’s body could not be traced till now due to recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding of the canal. We are continuing the search operation with the help of GHMC and NDRF teams,” he said.

