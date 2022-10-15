Home States Telangana

Prof Saibaba suffered due to draconian UAPA: Owaisi

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi term the UAPA as a monster created by the collaboration of BJP and Congress, and that its victims were mostly innocent Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and dissenters.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench on Friday acquitted Professor GN Saibaba in a case related to alleged links with Maoists, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the former had suffered immensely in the prison for years because of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and that his loved ones had to watch the suffering helplessly.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi term the UAPA as a monster created by the collaboration of BJP and Congress, and that its victims were mostly innocent Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and dissenters.“Only 3 per cent of accused have been convicted under UAPA, but innocent people arrested under it remain in jail for years,” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp