Prof Saibaba suffered due to draconian UAPA: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: After the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench on Friday acquitted Professor GN Saibaba in a case related to alleged links with Maoists, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the former had suffered immensely in the prison for years because of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and that his loved ones had to watch the suffering helplessly.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi term the UAPA as a monster created by the collaboration of BJP and Congress, and that its victims were mostly innocent Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and dissenters.“Only 3 per cent of accused have been convicted under UAPA, but innocent people arrested under it remain in jail for years,” he tweeted.

