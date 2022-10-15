Telangana: Pre-Covid syllabus for Inter, 6 papers for SSC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday directed all junior colleges in the State to prescribe 100 per cent syllabus and model question papers for the Inter exam, a pre-pandemic practice. The pattern is available on the back pages of the textbooks.

As the pandemic has waned and all junior colleges have been functioning normally since June 15, the TSBIE has decided to prescribe 100 per cent syllabus for academic year 2022-23 for all students of both I and II year Intermediate Education, the Board said. Model question paper for the Intermediate Public Examination and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination has also been restored along with it.

Number of papers for SSC reduced to 6

The State government has decided to continue with the reduced number of papers in SSC public examination. Officials have confirmed this though orders have not been formally issued yet. Before Covid-19, five subjects had two papers while the second language had just one, making it 11 papers in all. However, due to the pandemic, the extra papers were reduced to six papers in all. The government has decided to continue the same structure for the academic year 2022-23.

