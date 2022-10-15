Home States Telangana

Telangana: Pre-Covid syllabus for Inter, 6 papers for SSC

Model question paper for the Intermediate Public Examination and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination has also been restored along with it.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday directed all junior colleges in the State to prescribe 100 per cent syllabus and model question papers for the Inter exam, a pre-pandemic practice. The pattern is available on the back pages of the textbooks.

As the pandemic has waned and all junior colleges have been functioning normally since June 15, the TSBIE has decided to prescribe 100 per cent syllabus for academic year 2022-23 for all students of both I and II year Intermediate Education, the Board said. Model question paper for the Intermediate Public Examination and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination has also been restored along with it.

Number of papers for SSC reduced to 6

The State government has decided to continue with the reduced number of papers in SSC public examination. Officials have confirmed this though orders have not been formally issued yet. Before Covid-19, five subjects had two papers while the second language had just one, making it 11 papers in all. However, due to the pandemic, the extra papers were reduced to six papers in all.  The government has decided to continue the same structure for the academic year 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp