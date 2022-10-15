TS HC orders Osmania University to restore power, water supply to hostels in view of Group-I exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Osmania University authorities to immediately restore water and power to all hostels in the varsity campus, in light of the Group-I preliminary examination scheduled on October 16. The court heard a petition filed by Nerella Mahesh Goud and four others, all temporary residents of E1 Hostel, challenging the varsity’s decision to disconnect water and power supply to various hostels. G Rajasekhar Reddy, counsel for the petitioners, through a lunch motion petition, brought to the attention of the court that students preparing for the Group-I Preliminary exam are facing difficulties as a result of the illegal and arbitrary disconnection of power &water.

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Osmania University authorities to immediately restore water and power to all hostels in the varsity campus, in light of the Group-I preliminary examination scheduled on October 16. The court heard a petition filed by Nerella Mahesh Goud and four others, all temporary residents of E1 Hostel, challenging the varsity’s decision to disconnect water and power supply to various hostels. G Rajasekhar Reddy, counsel for the petitioners, through a lunch motion petition, brought to the attention of the court that students preparing for the Group-I Preliminary exam are facing difficulties as a result of the illegal and arbitrary disconnection of power &water.