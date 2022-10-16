South Central Railway develops Miyawaki plantation in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking another Taking another step in its journey towards environmental protection, South Central Railway (SCR) zone of Indian Railways has developed an urban forest in the twin city region by setting up a Miyawaki plantation at Shanti Nagar Railway Colony in North Lalaguda.

The work is being undertaken in a phased manner in association with the Say Trees Environmental Trust, an NGO. A total of 4,300 square metres of the plantation has already been developed while work in the remaining 1,100 square metres is under progress.

As many as 20,000 plants will spread over the 5,400 square metres area. Earlier, the SCR had developed a Miyawaki plantation in Gadwal and Nizamabad on 2,300 square metres of area with 8,500 plants.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (in-charge), appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Division Team for utilising the area towards environmental protection. He called upon people to plant saplings in their residential areas as it is the need of the hour and nurture its growth, so as to create a greener and safer environment.

Japanese method

A Japanese invention, the Miyawaki technique is touted to be a self-sustaining (after two years) dense urban forestry system

About 50 to 55 species of trees are grown in different ratios as part of the system

As native trees are grown, the chances of survival is close to 100%

