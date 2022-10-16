Home States Telangana

South Central Railway develops Miyawaki plantation in Secunderabad

Indian Railways has developed an urban forest in the twin city region by setting up a Miyawaki plantation at Shanti Nagar Railway Colony in North Lalaguda. 

Published: 16th October 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspect the urban forest in Shanti Nagar Railway Colony in North Lalaguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking another Taking another step in its journey towards environmental protection, South Central Railway (SCR) zone of Indian Railways has developed an urban forest in the twin city region by setting up a Miyawaki plantation at Shanti Nagar Railway Colony in North Lalaguda. 

The work is being undertaken in a phased manner in association with the Say Trees Environmental Trust, an NGO. A total of 4,300 square metres of the plantation has already been developed while work in the remaining 1,100 square metres is under progress.

As many as 20,000 plants will spread over the 5,400 square metres area. Earlier, the SCR had developed a Miyawaki plantation in Gadwal and Nizamabad on 2,300 square metres of area with 8,500 plants.
Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (in-charge), appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Division Team for utilising the area towards environmental protection. He called upon people to plant saplings in their residential areas as it is the need of the hour and nurture its growth, so as to create a greener and safer environment.

Japanese method

  • A Japanese invention, the Miyawaki technique is touted to be a self-sustaining (after two years) dense urban forestry system
  • About 50 to 55 species of trees are grown in different ratios as part of the system
  • As native trees are grown, the chances of survival is close to 100%
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Miyawaki plantation Say Trees Environmental Trust
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp