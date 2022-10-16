Telangana: Ex-MLC Karne meets KTR after rumours of his joining BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud leaving the ruling TRS and joining BJP, speculations are doing the rounds that former MLC and one of the aspirants of the Munugode byelection ticket Karne Prabhakar is also leaving the party. After remaining incommunicado for a couple of hours for mediapersons and party cadre on Saturday, Prabhakar met TRS party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to sources, he reportedly quashed the rumours of his joining BJP. He posed for a photo along with Rama Rao during a Congress MPP member from Chandur mandal joining TRS. He also participated in a farmers’ meeting along with the IT Minister putting to rest the speculation of his changing loyalties.

His close associates said that TRS assured him of an MLC seat again in the coming days. Prabhakar hails from Samsthan Narayanpur which falls in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He is said to have assured TRS that he would work hard for the victory of party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud leaving the ruling TRS and joining BJP, speculations are doing the rounds that former MLC and one of the aspirants of the Munugode byelection ticket Karne Prabhakar is also leaving the party. After remaining incommunicado for a couple of hours for mediapersons and party cadre on Saturday, Prabhakar met TRS party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. According to sources, he reportedly quashed the rumours of his joining BJP. He posed for a photo along with Rama Rao during a Congress MPP member from Chandur mandal joining TRS. He also participated in a farmers’ meeting along with the IT Minister putting to rest the speculation of his changing loyalties. His close associates said that TRS assured him of an MLC seat again in the coming days. Prabhakar hails from Samsthan Narayanpur which falls in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He is said to have assured TRS that he would work hard for the victory of party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.