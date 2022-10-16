TS Intel alerts police on possible attacks by PFI activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Intelligence Unit has alerted the police about possible attacks by the activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the State. The Intelligence department has advised the Commissioners and SPs to keep an eye on PFI sympathisers and to keep a vigil to ensure that there is no disturbance to law and order in the State.

Following the Intelligence input, the unit officers have advised the representatives of the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations in the State to stay alert. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the police had foiled conspiracy by the PFI activists to attack RSS and Hindu activists.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided multiple locations across the country and arrested hundreds of its members. Later, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs imposed a ban on PFI and its affiliates for five years.

