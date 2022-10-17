Left parties optimistic over alliance with TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With their political strength ebbing by the day, the Communist parties are optimistic that the alliance with the TRS in Munugode will yield the expected dividends for them in the future. Once formidable, the Left parties presently have no voice in either the Assembly or the Council. Now, Communist leaders as well as cadres are hoping that they will regain some of their lost glory in at least some constituencies. The fact that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to go national has also added to the optimism among Communist circles since they expect the relationship between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Left parties to sustain.

On his part, Rao needs the support of Communist parties to expand the BRS in other States and Left leaders are expecting a few seats in the alliance in Telangana State in the 2023 elections. Despite being weakened, Communist parties still have a formidable presence in Nalgonda and Khammam districts and a few constituencies like Bellampalli and Husnabad. Earlier, CPI had won in Kothagudem, Husnabad (old Indurthi), Devarakonda, and Bellampalli constituencies and many seats in Khammam districts, while the CPM had won in Miryalaguda. Naturally, the Left parties plan to field their own candidates in these seats with the support of TRS/BRS in the next Assembly elections.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao won the Kothagudem Assembly seat in 2009, and if his party continues its alliance with TRS in 2023, chances of the Left party getting this segment are bright.

Presently a number of leaders from the TRS like Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Jalagam Venkat Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are expecting the ticket for Kothagudem seat. To avoid ruffling feathers, the TRS supremo may leave this seat to the CPI. In public, Left leaders insist that a decision on continuing the alliance would be taken by the party central leadership after the Munugode bypoll, but in private, admit that the tie-up is almost a certainty.

Former CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy is also planning to test his luck in the next Assembly elections. He had won from the Industry constituency, which later became the Husnabad constituency. In 2018, he contested from Husnabad with the support of INC and TDP but failed to win. Chada Venkat Reddy is certain to urge the TRS to allocate the Husnabad seat to his party in 2023.

CPM senior leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy won the Miryalaguda seat in 2009. The CPI too enjoys some presence in Bellampalli constituency. Importantly, Left parties have a bigger vote bank than the TRS in Khammam district. Taking all this into consideration, the Left parties are optimistic about their future, with the TRS as their electoral ally. However, there is disquiet in the TRS over how the party will allocate sitting seats which the Left parties expect. However, the party leaders admit that an alliance with the Left parties would be good for the BRS if it wants to emerge as a strong force in the General Elections.

