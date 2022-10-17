Home States Telangana

Ostracised Nizamabad woman in bypoll fray

In July, the village develop-ment committee allegedly imposed social boycott on her family follo-wing a dispute over ownership of a house plot.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A woman from Nizamabad district has filed papers for Munugode. Mudham Swapna of Brahmanapalli in Thadvai mandal is a ward member and TRS village president as well as party mandal general secretary. She runs a grocery store in the village. In July, the village development committee allegedly imposed a social boycott on her family following a dispute over ownership of a house plot.

The VDC allegedly warned villagers that if they purchased groceries from Swapna’s shop, they would be fined Rs 2,000. She approached public representatives and officials, but with nobody coming forward to help her, she decided to contest the byelection to highlight her plight at the State level.

