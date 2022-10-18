Home States Telangana

72-yr-old in Telangana gets back land, tahsildar suspended

Tahsildar joined hands with Medak victim, declared her dead in records before transferring land to sister-in-law

Published: 18th October 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Medak additional Collector Veera Reddy hands over ‘pattadar’ passbook to Shivamma on Monday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Seventy-year-old P Shivamma, who was declared dead in documents to clear the way for transferring ownership of her 27.34-acre land to her relatives, finally got justice. After making countless rounds of revenue department offices in Medak district over the last month, she finally got back the land, and the tahsildar, who had colluded with some of her relatives to usurp her property, was suspended.

In her complaint to district Collector Dr A Sharath, Shivamma of Naganpally village in Raikode mandal of Medak district, had stated that after the death of her husband, P Hanumanth Reddy, the ‘patta’ land had been transferred in her name. However, on September 19, Raikode tahsildar G Rajaiah transferred the land to Sheri Anjamma, sister of Hanumanth Reddy, after declaring her dead in the records.

The New Indian Express published the report with the headline: ‘Tahsildar ‘kills’ off a woman on Dharani, transfers her 27.3 acres’ last month, following which the authorities ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

As per the government orders, the Collector investigated the matter, and it was found that Rajaiah, tahsildar of Raikode mandal, had unlawfully transferred the ownership of Shivamma’s land to her sister-in-law. Subsequently, the Collector ordered the suspension of Rajaiah.

On Monday, Shivamma received the ‘pattadar’ passbook of her land from additional Collector Veera Reddy. Speaking to the media, Shivamma expressed happiness and thanked all who helped her get justice.
She thanked the officials who stood behind her and said, “When the Collector was informed about the issue, he immediately responded and took all necessary measures. He assured me that he would protect my land, and he did.”

27 acres at stake
The dispute is over 27.34 acres of agriculture land at Naganpally in Medak district
The woman thanked the Collector for the prompt action

