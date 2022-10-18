Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik woos investors to pick ‘resource-filled’ Odisha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that his State is one of the fastest-growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade-and-a-half and fast emerging as a major industrial destination in the country because of its natural resources and strategic location.

Addressing a large number of investors at an Investors Meet in Hyderabad organised by the Odisha government ahead of the Make in Odisha Conclave ‘22, Patnaik said Odisha is ranked among the top states in India in terms of manufacturing investments and has been accorded the ‘Achiever’ status in the recently released Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ratings by the Central government.

O-Hub for startups

“We have established Odisha Start-up Hub (O-Hub) in Bhubaneswar to provide a world-class incubation and co-working facility to state-based Startups. We have also set up the Odisha Youth Innovation Fund to support grassroot innovations, which are essentially technological solutions and the development of successful business models by youths in different sectors,” he said.

Exhorting the guests to come and explore Odisha, Patnaik said, “As we enter a new era of industrialisation propelled by advancements in technology and a philosophy of sustainability, we require a collaborative effort between the government, industry, and people to ensure consistent growth.”

He mentioned that the markets in eastern and north-eastern India were on a faster growth trajectory than other parts of the country and Odisha provides industries with the best facilities to set up units to cater to these markets.

Conclave for industry leaders

Dwelling on Odisha Conclave 22, Patnaik said: “The Make in Odisha Conclave 22 will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4. This conclave aims to provide a platform for industry leaders from across the world to discuss a road map for industrial development in the coming years. A humble beginning was made in 2016, which saw a footfall of 18,500 and received over 120 investment intents valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore. In 2018, we hosted the second edition which raised the bar even higher, receiving an influx of 45,000 visitors, and investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore.”

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education said that Odisha has attracted Rs 4 lakh crore in investment in the last two years in spite of the pandemic. “Our State has turned out to be the destination for investors in minerals and metallurgy. Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel and aluminium. Industrial zones like the Biotech Park, Gopalpur Industrial Park, Aluminium Park, Seafood Park and Info Valley have been pushing the State’s economic growth.”

