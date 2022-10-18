Home States Telangana

OMC mining: CBI court dismisses discharge pleas

The petitioners’ attorney said that the CBI was seeking to build a case where none existed.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for CBI Cases on Monday dismissed a group of discharge petitions in the illegal mining case involving the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC), which is owned by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

The petitions were filed by IAS officer Y Srilakhmi, former Director of Mines and Geology (AP) VD Rajagopal, former IAS Krupanandan, the then Mines and Industry Minister of AP Sabhita Indra Reddy who were charged under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI claims that the OMC was engaged in illegal mining in the Bellary Reserve Forest, which is split between Bellary in Karnataka and Anantapur in AP, as well as exporting iron ore to nations like China and Singapore. The OMC is also accused of altering mining lease boundary markings between AP and Karnataka. The OMC was granted mining lease as a result of an understanding between Gali Janardhan Reddy and Y Srilakshmi, VD Rajagopal and others, the CBI’s attorney informed the court.

The petitioners’ attorney said that the CBI was seeking to build a case where none existed. The AP mining leases, according to CBI, were useless because no mineral was extracted from them. On the other hand, it asserts that OMC management collaborated with Srilakshmi and others to award such a useless mining lease. Chief Judge of the Principal Special Court for CBI Cases, Ch Ramesh Babu who reserved his decisions last time after hearing both sides, dismissed the petitions on Monday.

