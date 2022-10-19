Home States Telangana

61 per cent of donkeys in India butchered in 7 years: PETA

She said that as per the 19th Livestock Census-2012, India had 3.2 lakh donkeys and the same census in 2019 showed only 1.2 lakh.

Published: 19th October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals-India (PETA-India), in a joint operation with Bapatla police and Animal Rescue Organisation seized over 400 kg of donkey meat and cases were booked on 11 people on October 9 in Ongole, Tadepalle, Vijayawada, Chirala, Guntur and Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

Giving details to the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Kiran Ahuja of Vegan Projects, PETA, said: “No slaughterhouse in India has legal certification to butcher donkeys hence the animals are being killed on the roadsides, under flyovers and behind makeshift stalls in various districts of Andhra Pradesh. Donkeys are being brought to AP from Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and elsewhere.”

She said that as per the 19th Livestock Census-2012, India had 3.2 lakh donkeys and the same census in 2019 showed only 1.2 lakh. The population of donkeys has declined by 61 per cent in seven years, she said.“Demand for donkey meat is fueled by unscientific claims and myths like eating their flesh or drinking their blood cures disease and increases virility. However, doctors suggest eating plant based food not meat for those looking for health benefits.

The consumption of animal meat puts an individual at the risk of contracting serious and potentially deadly diseases like glanders and tuberculosis,” Ahuja said. She said that in 2018, the AP High Court had issued orders to the Guntur Municipal Corporation to take action to prevent illegal slaughtering and sale of donkey meat.

