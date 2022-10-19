Home States Telangana

Four-year-old girl in Telangana raped by driver of school principal

Horrific news of a man raping a four-year-old kindergarten student in Banjara Hills surfaced on Tuesday.

Published: 19th October 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Parents protest outside DAV Public School at Banjara Hills on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

Parents protest outside DAV Public School at Banjara Hills on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Horrific news of a man raping a four-year-old kindergarten student in Banjara Hills surfaced on Tuesday. The accused, Rajini Kumar, who works as a driver for the principal of the BSD DAV Public School, was reportedly sexually abusing the victim for the last two months and raped her in the lab located opposite the principal’s chamber on Monday. With a firm grip on her neck, he also threatened her with dire consequences if she were to reveal the offence to anyone.

According to her parents, the victim had already been looking upset for the last two months as she was reportedly being subjected to sexual abuse during the period. Upon being pressured, the four-year-old spilled the beans to her mother on Monday. When she was taken to the school on Tuesday, she pointed out the accused.  The victim’s parents filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police, who arrested the accused at the school on Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, the victim was sent to a Bharosa centre for counselling, where she revealed how the accused took advantage of her. She was taken home later. Police said a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against Rajini.

A senior police official said that Rajini used to handle odd tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members, and came in contact with the victim in the process.
Police have also learnt that other parents had also complained about Rajini to the principal and are now checking if any action was taken in the matter. As part of the probe, police are verifying if Rajini had harassed or abused other students.

The victim’s parents mentioned that they had noticed that she looked depressed for the last two months. Upon enquiry, the victim on Monday broke down in front of her parents and told them about the driver’s alleged misdeeds carried out in a digital classroom. During the process of arrest by police, parents of other students threw punches at the accused while raising slogans demanding the harshest of punishments for his alleged heinous act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajini Kumar POCSO
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp