Four-year-old girl in Telangana raped by driver of school principal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Horrific news of a man raping a four-year-old kindergarten student in Banjara Hills surfaced on Tuesday. The accused, Rajini Kumar, who works as a driver for the principal of the BSD DAV Public School, was reportedly sexually abusing the victim for the last two months and raped her in the lab located opposite the principal’s chamber on Monday. With a firm grip on her neck, he also threatened her with dire consequences if she were to reveal the offence to anyone.

According to her parents, the victim had already been looking upset for the last two months as she was reportedly being subjected to sexual abuse during the period. Upon being pressured, the four-year-old spilled the beans to her mother on Monday. When she was taken to the school on Tuesday, she pointed out the accused. The victim’s parents filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police, who arrested the accused at the school on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the victim was sent to a Bharosa centre for counselling, where she revealed how the accused took advantage of her. She was taken home later. Police said a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against Rajini.

A senior police official said that Rajini used to handle odd tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members, and came in contact with the victim in the process.

Police have also learnt that other parents had also complained about Rajini to the principal and are now checking if any action was taken in the matter. As part of the probe, police are verifying if Rajini had harassed or abused other students.

The victim’s parents mentioned that they had noticed that she looked depressed for the last two months. Upon enquiry, the victim on Monday broke down in front of her parents and told them about the driver’s alleged misdeeds carried out in a digital classroom. During the process of arrest by police, parents of other students threw punches at the accused while raising slogans demanding the harshest of punishments for his alleged heinous act.

