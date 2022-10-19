Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan praises JNTU for altering credit-based rule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday appreciated the authorities of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for their positive response to the requests made by the students with regard to the credit-based detention system.

The students of JNTU had sent petitions to the Raj Bhavan to cancel the credit-based detention policy that the varsity was implementing from this academic year. It required students to repeat a year if they fail to acquire a specified minimum number of credits.

Scores of students made fervent appeals to the Governor seeking relaxation when she interacted with them on Twitter on October 15, on former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary. In response to their requests, and under the instructions of the Governor, Raj Bhavan officials wrote a letter to the university highlighting the grievances of the students.

