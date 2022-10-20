Home States Telangana

Centre targets 14 million hectares of land under organic farming

Their installed capacity is 3 lakh metric tonnes, with its market in India standing at Rs 1,200 crore.

Published: 20th October 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Organic farming

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The centre is planning to bring 14 million hectares of land which is approximately 10 per cent of the total arable land in the country under organic farming by 2025, according to Dr Gagnesh Sharma, Director of National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCOF), who added that presently area under organic farming was only 2 per cent of arable land. Speaking at the two-day ‘Bio- Agri 2022 International Conference’ held on the theme “India- The Global Gateway for Bio Ag Solutions” at Hotel Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills on Wednesday, he spoke about various government initiatives to popularise bio-fertilisers in India.

“We have 537 bio-fertiliser units across India. Their installed capacity is 3 lakh metric tonnes, with its market in India standing at Rs 1,200 crore. The biotech consortium of India’s report indicates that the requirement of bio-fertilisers in the country in comparison to the present installed capacity will increase by three times by the year 2025,” he said.

Dr SK Malhotra, former Agricultural Commissioner, Government of India, who was the chief guest at the event, stated that the three pillars of agriculture have been soil, seeds and fertilisers, but now machines, bio-stimulants, pollinators, agronomy and analytics are also seen as crucial for agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming Bio- Agri 2022 International Conference
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp