Home States Telangana

KCR may stay put in Munugode for three days

Rao will stay in Munugode during the last three days of campaigning from October 29 to 31.

Published: 20th October 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the Adivasi Girijan Atmagaurav Sabha at NTR Stadium on Saturday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not taking any chances, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to stay put in Munugode for three days to devise strategies to beat the BJP which is now challenging the TRS. Rao, on his return to Hyderabad on Wednesday after staying in Delhi for the last eight days, called a meeting with Ministers, senior officials, the DGP and other police officials where he discussed the arrangements made for the by-election.  

Rao will stay in Munugode during the last three days of campaigning from October 29 to 31. He has already consulted his party leaders on the TRS prospects and the grey areas that had to be addressed – like the ruffled feelings of BCs after a Reddy (K Prabhakar Reddy) was fielded as TRS candidate.

Sources said that Rao will reach the Munugode constituency in a huge rally from Hyderabad and will address a public meeting on October 30 at Chandur. Later, the CM will stay in Munugode constituency till October 31 advising the pink party cadre on micro-level campaigning.

As Munugode is the first election that TRS is facing after it had rebranded itself as ‘BRS’,  Rao wants to win the seat with a wide margin and send a signal to the BJP that he is a force to reckon with even at the national level. Meanwhile, BJP and Congress too have decided to pull out all stops to clinch the byelection. The saffron party is planning to conduct a public meeting in Munugode which is likely to be attended by party chief JP Nadda or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Though BJP has so far not announced the date, it is likely that it would be held either on October 29 or 30.

The Congress also plans to intensify its campaign in the last 10 days. As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 23, it will lend some buoyancy to campaigning. The party leaders plan to send cadres from Munugode to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra so that they return to campaigning in the constituency fully energised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Munugode
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp