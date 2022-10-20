Home States Telangana

‘Mehendi’ work to get around Rajagopal’s symbol confusion

To work around this situation, the Mahila Morcha activists came up with an innovative idea- to design the ‘lotus’ symbol with mehndi on the palms of the women voters.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Women display lotus symbol on their palms in a village in Munugode on Wednesday

Women display lotus symbol on their palms in a village in Munugode on Wednesday

By Express News Service

YDERABAD: While the TRS has made its dread of symbols similar to ‘car’ very clear, the BJP too faces a piquant situation of its own. Though Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is now a BJP candidate, his association with the Congress refuses to fade from the minds of the voters, who still believe that he represents the ‘hand’ symbol.

BJP Mahila Morcha workers noticed this while electioneering for Rajagopal Reddy during their door-to-door campaign in the constituency. They realised that the older generation of women still believe that he is going for election with the hand symbol.

To work around this situation, the Mahila Morcha activists came up with an innovative idea- to design the ‘lotus’ symbol with mehndi on the palms of the women voters. During the campaign, the Mahila Morcha workers are applying ‘tika’ on women, giving them pamphlets and convincing them to vote for the BJP, and to ensure they vote for the saffron party, they are designing the lotus symbol.

Though the symbol will fade away before the day of election on November 3, it certainly is going to remind the women voters every day from dawn to dusk that they need to vote for the lotus if they decide to vote for the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS BJP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp