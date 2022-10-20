‘Mehendi’ work to get around Rajagopal’s symbol confusion

By Express News Service

YDERABAD: While the TRS has made its dread of symbols similar to ‘car’ very clear, the BJP too faces a piquant situation of its own. Though Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is now a BJP candidate, his association with the Congress refuses to fade from the minds of the voters, who still believe that he represents the ‘hand’ symbol.

BJP Mahila Morcha workers noticed this while electioneering for Rajagopal Reddy during their door-to-door campaign in the constituency. They realised that the older generation of women still believe that he is going for election with the hand symbol.

To work around this situation, the Mahila Morcha activists came up with an innovative idea- to design the ‘lotus’ symbol with mehndi on the palms of the women voters. During the campaign, the Mahila Morcha workers are applying ‘tika’ on women, giving them pamphlets and convincing them to vote for the BJP, and to ensure they vote for the saffron party, they are designing the lotus symbol.

Though the symbol will fade away before the day of election on November 3, it certainly is going to remind the women voters every day from dawn to dusk that they need to vote for the lotus if they decide to vote for the BJP.

YDERABAD: While the TRS has made its dread of symbols similar to ‘car’ very clear, the BJP too faces a piquant situation of its own. Though Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is now a BJP candidate, his association with the Congress refuses to fade from the minds of the voters, who still believe that he represents the ‘hand’ symbol. BJP Mahila Morcha workers noticed this while electioneering for Rajagopal Reddy during their door-to-door campaign in the constituency. They realised that the older generation of women still believe that he is going for election with the hand symbol. To work around this situation, the Mahila Morcha activists came up with an innovative idea- to design the ‘lotus’ symbol with mehndi on the palms of the women voters. During the campaign, the Mahila Morcha workers are applying ‘tika’ on women, giving them pamphlets and convincing them to vote for the BJP, and to ensure they vote for the saffron party, they are designing the lotus symbol. Though the symbol will fade away before the day of election on November 3, it certainly is going to remind the women voters every day from dawn to dusk that they need to vote for the lotus if they decide to vote for the BJP.