Hyderabad child rape case: Check if accused abused other students, demand parents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of students studying at the BDS DAV Public School demanded the most rigorous of punishments for the accused — driver Rajani Kumar and principal Madhavi Reddy — in the rape case of the four-year-old LKG student.

They also called for a probe into the suspicion that Rajani Kumar misbehaved with other students as well.

“My daughter said ‘Sir’ (referring to Rajani), who is actually a driver, used to take the kids and lock them in the darkroom which is the same digital classroom where the victim was allegedly raped. We could have never imagined that such a thing would really happen as we generally reprimand our kids saying that ‘we will inform your class teacher to lock you in the dark room if you do not complete your homework'. However, we never expected that the driver would use a classroom for such heinous crimes,” a parent said.

After the incident came to light, parents of many girl students are perplexed over asking their children if the accused perpetrated such crimes against them. Sources said that a few parents have reported that the driver beat their children as well and want the police to investigate it.

School in-charge terminated K Prathipan, principal of the DAV Public School (Safilguda branch), who is also the in-charge of the Banjara Hills branch, was terminated from services after the LKG student’s rape case came to light.

Parents of several students are going to convene at the school on Friday and embark on a rally to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s residence in Srinagar Colony demanding action against the accused.

Cops await medical reports

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting the victim’s medical reports and court orders for the identification parade. The victim underwent counselling at a Bharosa Centre and was sent for a medical examination later in the day. However, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) won’t be involved in the probe since there was only finger insertion and no penis insertion, a police officer said.

Police questioned the accused and noted down details from the victim. However, they are yet to record official statements under Section 164 of CrPC. Even the CCTV footage is yet to be analysed. Sources said that no CCTV footage of the digital classroom is available.

The police are also likely to question the parents of other students and persons who had regular access to the digital classroom. Police are also getting ready to file for custody of the two accused. Madhavi was booked under Section 21 of the POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody.

