My brother seeking support for me, says Rajagopal

My brother Venkat Reddy sacrificed his position for the sake of Telangana. I request everyone to not  disrespect him.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that “under the present special circumstances”, many communist and other parties’ leaders, including his brother Venkat Reddy, are appealing to voters to extend their support to him.

Speaking to the media in Munugodu on Friday, he said: “My brother Venkat Reddy sacrificed his position for the sake of Telangana. I request everyone to not  disrespect him.” Alleging that Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti was supporting TRS, he said: “Congress and TRS are conspiring to to defeat BJP in the byelection. TRS party’s K Kavitha and Congress State chief Revanth Reddy were accused of being partners in the Delhi liquor policy scam.”

“The downfall of Congress started in the State when Revanth Reddy became the TPCC president,” he added. “KCR is losing sleep as the bypoll nears as every survey report is predicting a BJP victory,” he said and urged the Munugode voters to be part of this ‘dharmayuddham’ against TRS on November 3.

