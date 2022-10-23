Home States Telangana

DRDO, IITH to jointly work on advanced defence technology

The centre will also engage other academic institutions, technology centres, start-ups and industries in the country. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, for setting up DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE).

The centre will work on seven broad domains — Ultra High-Temperature Materials for Hypersonic Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence for Missile and Missile Defence, Technologies for Space application,  Adaptive Imaging and Image Processing, Nanoornithocopter technologies, Seeker and Homing Technologies and Additive Manufacturing.

The centre will also engage other academic institutions, technology centres, start-ups and industries in the country.  “The country’s defence is not only the responsibility of those who fight the battle on the border. Every Indian can be a significant contributor in their own way,” Prof BS Murty, Director, IITH said.

