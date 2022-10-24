Home States Telangana

Early Diwali for Congress as Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Those who got a chance to walk close to Rahul considered themselves lucky for being able to match strides with him. 

Published: 24th October 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi waves the national flag in Narayanpet district as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday. TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy are also seen a

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The feeling of excitement that prevailed in Gudabellur village in Narayanpet district on Sunday appeared to be contagious; it was as if the entire village was affected by the celebrations of Congress activists who welcomed party MP Rahul Gandhi into Telangana as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

For the party workers, it was as if Diwali had come a day earlier, as they jostled with each other and craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the former Congress president. Those who got a chance to walk close to Rahul considered themselves lucky for being able to match strides with him. 

Rahul, accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar, crossed the River Krishna that separates the two States at around 9 am where he was received by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee  (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy. 

The KPCC president handed over the national flag to his Telangana counterpart in a symbolic gesture reflecting the objective of the walkathon — to unite India. Revanth described the national flag, which he carried on his shoulders, to be the trust of poor, toil of farmers and workers, aspirations of the unemployed, self-respect of weaker sections and the future of the people.

At one point, the ‘Rahul Zindabad’ slogans were overpowered by the drumbeats of Gussadi performers from Adilabad, and many other cultural art forms that were performed to welcome the Wayanad MP, even as firecrackers burst high in the sky.

Pleased by the rousing welcome, Rahul took to Twitter to post: “A river of love is flowing through India, rekindling the hope for progress and prosperity.” 

Addressing a corner meeting, he said, “The aim of the Yatra is to unite Hindustan, as the RSS and BJP are spreading hatred. The Yatra is against their ideology and hatred. We want only one India, and employment for everyone.” He added that the two other objectives of the Yatra are to raise the issues of inflation and unemployment. 

After walking for about 1 km in Telangana, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was halted for a break of three days for Diwali. Rahul left for Hyderabad in a helicopter, and from there he took a flight to Delhi. The yatra will resume on October 27.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC campaign committee president Madhu Yaskhi, MLA D Sridhar Babu along with Karnataka Congress leaders and thousands of party workers were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp