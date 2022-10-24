Telangana: Nurse performs C-Section in doctor's absence, baby dies

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In the absence of a duty doctor, a nurse allegedly performed Cesarean operation on a pregnant woman, leading to baby’s death at the Community Health Centre at Chennur in Mancherial district on Sunday morning. When S Rani experienced labour pains, her husband S Harikrishna and other family members took her to the health centre on Saturday night.

“We took my wife to the hospital last night. As the doctor was not available, the duty nurse checked my wife and said that Rani will have a normal delivery. She asked that we have to wait till the labour pains increase.”“However, in the morning my wife’s condition turned critical, following which the nurse performed Cesarean operation. She said that baby’s heart beat was not good and later she informed us that the baby had died,” he added.

Angry family members blamed the absence of duty doctor for the death of their baby and sought strict against the doctor for neglecting his duties. Meanwhile, police also visited the hospital and enquired about the incident.

