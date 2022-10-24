Home States Telangana

Telangana: Minor girl delivers baby in government hospital

The family members did not disclose any details of the girl and her pregnancy.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a teenager gave birth to a baby girl in Domakonda mandal of Kamareddy district. Though the 13-year-old school dropout delivered the baby three days ago, the incident came to light on Sunday with police claiming that a head constable who was on duty at the Kamareddy Government Hospital suspected that something was wrong with the girl and immediately informed his superiors, who in turn alerted the officials of Women and Child Welfare Department.

According to police sources, the girl delivered the baby in the Government Hospital in Domakonda on October 21. Later, for better treatment the mother and baby were shifted to the Kamareddy Government Hospital, where she was admitted though the family members did not disclose any details of the girl and her pregnancy. According to hospital sources, the condition of both mother and her baby is said to be stable.

Following the information provided by the head constable, local police personnel and Women and Child Welfare Department officials rushed to the hospital and counselled the girl’s family members.As advised by them, the girl’s parents, who are daily wage workers, lodged a police complaint. 

When contacted Bhiknoor Circle Inspector A Thirupathaiah has said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. “We will thoroughly investigate the case. We  will try to find out who has impregnated the minor girl. If required, a DNA test will also conducted,” he said.Meanwhile, the District Child Welfare Protection Committee members have already submitted a report on the incident to the higher officials.

Alert constable informs officials

The incident came to light on Sunday with police claiming that a head constable who was on duty at the Kamareddy Government Hospital suspected that something was wrong with the girl and immediately informed his superiors

