Congress at risk of getting caught in temple politics

Meanwhile, a TPCC office-bearer said that there was a possibility of Rahul visiting the temple.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi waves the national flag in Narayanpet district as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While claiming to be a secular party, the Congress is trying to consolidate the Hindu vote, as seen in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra which has now entered Telangana. During the walkathon, party MP Rahul Gandhi has been visiting places of worship, irrespective of religion. However, he religiously follows the traditions and customs during his visits to Hindu temples. 

For instance, during his visit to Mantralayam in AP, Rahul switched to traditional costumes from his regular outfit.In Telangana, the route map of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is planned in such a way that it would pass through the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the Charminar. 

Almost all BJP bigwigs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have visited the temple as part of a concerted effort to make it the rallying point for Hindu nationalist ideology. Unable or unwilling to yield ground, the Congress too has started bringing its top leader to the temple. 

Apparently, the initial Bharat Jodo Yatra route did not pass close to the Bhagyalakshmi temple. However, State Congress leaders got the route changed, and instead of opting for the arterial route to reach the city from Mahabubnagar district, they opted for the  narrow lanes of the Old City, to enter core Hyderabad. 

While inspecting the Bharat Jodo Yatra route near Charminar, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at night. Following his footsteps, TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jaya Prakash Reddy also offered prayers at the temple on Diwali. These incidents are being seen as the display of intent of State Congress leaders to bring Rahul Gandhi to the temple. 

At a time the saffron party is investing all its strengths to make inroads in Telangana, the State unit of Congress believes that Rahul visiting Bhagyalakshmi temple will have a positive impact on the party’s prospects in electoral battles.Meanwhile, a TPCC office-bearer said that there was a possibility of Rahul visiting the temple. He, however, said that the decision was not yet finalised.

