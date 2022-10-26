Home States Telangana

Diwali celebrations at graveyard for the sake of ancestors

The politicians, sensing there would be a huge congregation of people at the graveyards, set up flexis, greeting the people on the occasion of Diwali.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:44 AM

People celebrate Diwali at a graveyard in Karimnagar on Monday night

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In Karimnagar, a section of people, mostly SCs, celebrate Diwali in a shockingly different way. In tune with that unique tradition, they burst crackers and exchanged sweets by wearing new clothes at you know where? Graveyards.

Kharkhana Gadda and other graveyards buzzed with activity on Diwali night. The tombs were painted in bright colours and the departed souls were offered their favorite food items. In some cases, even liquor, toddy, gutka and cigarettes were offered at the tombs.

Said Mendi Chandrasekhar: “This is our way of remembering our forefathers. Due to the Covid pandemic, there was a break in following this tradition for the last couple of years. This year, we celebrated the occasion to our full satisfaction.”

“When we offer them what our forefathers were interested in, we believe they would feel very happy and bless us,” said P Shankar. 

Even the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) helps them to observe their tradition. “The staff made necessary arrangements. Besides cleaning up the cemetery, they also provided lighting and drinking water facilities,” said another reveller.

