Telangana Governor Tamilisai holds back assent to 8 Bills, sets off Diwali fireworks

Eight Bills that have been passed by the State Assembly are pending with the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan kicked up yet another controversy on Diwali day by not giving assent to eight Bills passed by the Assembly, saying that the decision to give assent to any Bills is at her discretion.In an informal interaction with mediapersons on the occasion of Diwali, the Governor said, “It is entirely my discretion whether or not to give assent to the Bills passed in the Assembly.” 

Eight Bills that have been passed by the State Assembly are pending with the Raj Bhavan. Of them, six are amendments to the existing Acts and two are new Acts. In normal circumstances, the Governor gives his or her assent as a matter of routine to all the Bills that are passed by the Assembly.

“I will examine the pending Bills and will take a decision soon,” she said, adding that she was not against anyone and that she was performing her responsibility in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. Holding up the Bills is being seen as her way to get back at the government for “insulting” her by not according protocol courtesies she is entitled to, whenever she steps out in the State.

