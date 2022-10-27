BJP unveils Mega Master Plan for Munugode bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday released an eight-page election manifesto, titled Mega Master Plan, for the Munugode bypoll promising all-round development of the constituency — covering all sectors such as handlooms, road infrastructure, health, education, minor irrigation, employment, tourism, rural development, tribal development, drinking water supply, expansion of banking services and disbursement of loans to the unemployed youth, micro, small and medium enterprises and SC/ST beneficiaries — within 500 days. The most pressing issue being showcased by all the political parties has been the welfare of handloom weavers, who form a significant portion of the electorate.

To woo them, the BJP is promising that it would set up a textile park at Santhan Narayanpur. The manifesto lays special emphasis on establishing a Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre (RFMRC) and 100-bed hospital for the treatment of patients suffering from fluorosis in the segment at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

A 10-bed ESI Hospital in Choutuppal, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is also being promised, in addition to strengthening the primary health centres and urban health centres in the constituency. The BJP has also promised to establish a Navodaya school in Marriguda mandal, and also to bring two government schools, one each in Chandur and Choutuppal mandals, and one government school from other mandals under the PM-SHRI scheme.

The party has promised to establish an ITI Centre in Choutuppal with all modern facilities and infrastructure. In irrigation, the BJP has assured that the scheme of the Ministry of Jal Shakti will be implemented in Choutuppal mandal to lift water from the Musi river to fill the minor irrigation tanks in the mandal. Using the Amrit Savovar scheme of the Union government, the party has promised de-silting of irrigation tanks across the constituency, in addition to identifying five to six minor irrigation tanks with a capacity of each holding 10,000 cubic metres of water and developing them.

The saffron party is also promising to develop Rachakonda as a tourist destination, and also promising to construct a stadium in Choutuppal mandal at a cost of `100 crore through ‘Khelo India’ scheme. This apart, the party has assured to carry out disbursal of Mudra loans to MSMEs, women, SCs, STs and unemployed youth in its manifesto.

