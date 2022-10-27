Home States Telangana

CI suspended for ‘settling’ private college partnership dispute in Huzurabad

As per the report, the CI showed partiality towards one of the partners and threatened the other while dealing with the case.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:56 AM

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Central Crime Section (CCS) Circle Inspector M Shiva Kumar who allegedly tried to negotiate a deal between two partners of a private college Huzurabad and tried to favour one of them while threatening the other of consequences if he doesn’t agree to the “the settlement” he made, was suspended from service.

DGP M Mahender Reddy informed the Human Rights Commission (HRC) that CI Shiva Kumar was suspended and a departmental enquiry will be conducted. The DGP also told the HRC that there was no involvement of Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana in the entire episode.

As per the report, the CI showed partiality towards one of the partners and threatened the other while dealing with the case. Following which the victim, P Saraiah approached the HRC, seeking action against the CP and CI. The HRC then directed the DGP to conduct an enquiry and submit a report. DGP in turn directed Ramagundam Commissioner of Police K Chandrashekar Reddy to conduct an enquiry.

