Congress leaders seek Rasamayi’s disqualification

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Taking objection to Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan allegedly promising to divert `2 crore development funds meant for Manakondur Assembly constituency to Munugode segment, the Congress leaders have sought his disqualification as a legislator.

Siddipet District Congress Committee (DCC) spokesperson Pothireddy Rajashekar Reddy, who is from Manakondur constituency, has already submitted a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The Congress leaders are also planning to complain to the Assembly Speaker against the TRS legislator for the violating rules of the Constitution.

“We have complained to the CEO and provided evidence, including a video clip in which Rasamayi Balakishan is seen announcing that Rs 2 crore funds would be diverted to Munugode, during the Dhoom Dham programme organised in Donipamula village of Chandur mandal. The TRS MLA is trying to lure the Munugode voters with his false and illegal promises,” Rajashekar Reddy said.

The local Congress leaders, meanwhile, staged protests and displayed placards against the TRS leader Rasamai Balakishan in Manakondur. DCC chief and Manakondur constituency in-charge Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said: “Rasamayi Balakishan lacks awareness on the responsibilities of a legislator. That’s the reason he made such an irresponsible statement. It is quite apparent that he doesn’t know the rules of funds transfer. Only the MLCs and Rajya Sabha members have rights to transfer development funds. He is insulting the people of Manakondur with his statements.”

TRS, BJP WORKERS CLASH IN DUBBAKA

Siddipet: Mild tension prevailed in Dubbaka constituency when the TRS and BJP workers clashed over burning of effigies on Wednesday afternoon. It all started with the TRS workers burning the effigy of local BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao at the constituency headquarters early in the day, in protest against alleged inappropriate comments made by the former against TRS Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. In response, the BJP workers tried to burn the effigy of KT Rama Rao near Dubbaka bus stand in the afternoon, which their rivals objected to, leading to a clash between two groups. On being informed about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the BJP workers from burning the effigy of Rama Rao and dispersed the crowd. The BJP leaders, meanwhile, alleged that police were acting at the behest of the ruling TRS. They wondered why police remained mute spectators when the BJP MLA’s effigy.

