Four held for attempts to poach ruling TRS legislators in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In an unsettling political development, attempts to poach ruling TRS MLAs have come to the limelight in the state. Amid BJP's repeated claims to make inroads into this southern state, three persons were reportedly detained when they were trying to cut a deal, reports quoting the Telangana police said.

They were detained from a farmhouse in Moinabad of Ranga Reddy district of the state during a police raid.

The four Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislators tipped off the police leading to the arrests.

The deals could be to the tune of Rs 100 crore or more.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the four TRS MLAs -- G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy -- were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

Telangana | Cyberabad Police conduct raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/t4TE1Crydm — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

In this particular case, the legislators were offered Rs 150 crore, NDTV quoted Ravindra as saying.

Police said the detained persons have identified themselves as Satish Sharma, a priest from Haryana, D Simhayaji, a priest from Tirupathi, his devotee Rohith Reddy, and a businessman, Nandakumar.

