One killed, seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in Telangana's Chilkaguda

The deceased was identified as Narasimha Swamy. Jaffar and Saleema suffered severe burns and they along with other injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Locals look at the devastation caused by the LPG cylinder explosion | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  One person was killed and seven others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in Chilkaguda limits on Wednesday morning. According to police, the explosion occurred in the one-storey building where a couple — Jaffar and Saleema were residing.

Soon the flames spread to neighbouring houses. After being informed by other local residents, Police and Fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The deceased was identified as Narasimha Swamy. Jaffar and Saleema suffered severe burns and they along with other injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital. The condition of Jaffar and Saleema is said to be critical.

