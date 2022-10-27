Operations directed by Pragathi Bhavan, charges Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rubbishing the allegation of BJP trying to lure four TRS MLAs with cash in Moinabad farmhouse, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “The operation was directed by the Pragathi Bhavan and executed by the drama company of TRS MLAs and the police Department.”

“This self goal made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao clears the way for BJP’s victory in the Munugode byelection,” he added.Addressing mediapersons at Marriguda after the news about the alleged horse-trading broke out, he said that the farmhouse was theirs (TRS leaders’), the victims, culprits and the complainants were the same in the entire episode.

Daring the Chief Minister to come to Yadadri and swear by Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that he did not enact any drama, Sanjay demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge to bring out the truth.“One of the four TRS MLAs has been camping at Deccan Kitchen hotel for the past four days. Another of them has been spending time from dawn to dusk at the Pragathi Bhavan for the past three days. The swamiji involved in the operation, performed a ‘homam’ at a farmhouse in Parigi a few days ago. Who were all those who participated in the homam?” the State BJP president sought to know.

He dared the State government to make public the CCTV footage from Pragathi Bhavan, Deccan Kitchen and also from the farmhouse which was raided in the past few days. This would reveal the facts about the conspiracy, he said.

“Why were there no gunmen of the MLAs around and why did it take three hours for the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to rescue them? Were they waiting for the order from Pragathi Bhavan,” he asked. Sanjay alleged that the CM met the swamijis when he had gone to New Delhi and hatched the conspiracy there itself. He also accused CM of trying to damage the image of swamijis by blaming them for the conspiracy and to spread false propaganda against the Hindu society.

Sanjay maintained that the CM’s intention behind the episode was to warn his MLAs against leaving the party, and also to create a drama at a time when the people of Munugode were not believing him.He also alleged that the negotiations were done in Bengaluru with the swamiji by a leader who recently joined the TRS. Sanjay said that Nandakumar, one of the accused, was seen in photographs with TRS MLAs and Ministers.

Sanjay also warned the police officers who claimed to have busted the operation that if they made any mischief, their careers would come to an end.“Why did you let the TRS MLAs leave the farmhouse? Was it not your duty to question and investigate them,” he asked the police officers.

