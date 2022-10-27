Home States Telangana

Sukesh Gupta a tough nut to crack, finds ED

ED sleuths are believed to have also questioned Gupta regarding the mortgage worth Rs 110 crore related to SREI Infrastructures.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:02 AM

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate sleuths continued their grilling of MBS and Musaddilal Gems director Sukesh Gupta on the second day on Wednesday, though making little headway since the accused has remained tight-lipped.

Reliable sources told TNIE that the ED focused on I-T returns filed by Gupta in his individual capacity as well as the tax returns of the firm, along with the purchase record with the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC).

The ED sleuths are looking into the transactions between MMTC and Gupta to identify any direct payments. Sources said that the ED sleuths found fake invoices pertaining to gold transactions between the two entities. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. ED sleuths are believed to have also questioned Gupta regarding the mortgage worth Rs 110 crore related to SREI Infrastructures.

