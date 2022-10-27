TS urges KRMB to restrain Andhra govt from executing unapproved project works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation engineer- in-chief C Muralidhar on Wednesday requested Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to strictly restrain Andhra Pradesh from proceeding ahead with the constructions/ expansions of the projects without proper appraisal and approval by KRMB/Apex Council as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The violations of the AP should be brought to the notice of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for taking necessary action, Muralidhar said in a letter to the KRMB chairman. “All these works involving the large scale diversion of Krishna river waters would seriously affect the needs of Krishna Basin areas of Telangana from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs,” Muralidhar said. Telangana has been objecting to the expansion works taken up by AP for Telugu Ganga Project, Guru Raghavendra LIS, Veligonda project, pumped storage schemes, among other projects.