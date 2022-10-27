Weavers want PM to roll back GST on handlooms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weavers from the State have asked the Union government to withdraw the GST levied on handloom products as it has been affecting their business drastically. “The Centre’s decision to impose GST on handloom products is a huge burden on weavers and is impacting our livelihoods,” said A Bhaskar, president of Telangana Padmashali Yuvajana Sangam, addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bhaskar reminded that the Union government has dissolved many organisations and withdrawn schemes like All India Handlooms Board, All India Handicrafts Board, savings scheme and insurance schemes for weavers. He urged the Centre to resume these immediately. The weavers also said that the TRS government was making efforts for their welfare, while the Centre was not taking any measures for their betterment. A few days ago, Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao had said that Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister in India’s history to burden weavers with heavy tax. The Minister also reminded that Modi has scrapped insurance and welfare schemes meant for weavers.