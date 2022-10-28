BJP charge-sheet accuses TRS of ‘utterly failing’ Munugode, its people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Thursday accused the TRS government of spending Rs 718.02 crore in Siddipet constituency and Rs 650.58 crore in Gajwel and only spent Rs 1.22 crore for the development of Munugode constituency in the last eight years.

Releasing the party’s political charge-sheet against the TRS government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, along with party leaders D Arvind and G Vivek Venkataswamy, Sanjay accused the pink party of failing to fulfil its election promises with regard to irrigation, healthcare, education, jobs, pollution control, and welfare of toddy tappers and weavers.

The charge-sheet accuses the State government of not completing the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme which could have irrigated 3.4 lakh acres in Munugode and Devarakonda constituencies, for which foundation-stone was laid on June 13, 2015, but the works failed to take-off.

The BJP also alleged that the oustees of Cherlagudem and Kishtarayinipally reservoirs, who were assured a proper rehabilitation and resettlement package by the State government, were still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled.

The charge-sheet states that Munugode constituency has been deprived of degree, polytechnic and professional education institutions, and that social welfare residential educational institutions there were being run in rented premises without basic facilities or quality education. The party alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not kept his promise of establishing skill development centres which could have benefited women, weaker sections and unemployed youth.

It also alleged that the ruling TRS has not kept its promise of taking care of healthcare, education, housing and pension needs of those suffering from fluorosis in the constituency.

The BJP said that though the textile park was established in 50 acres at Malkapur of Choutup-pal mandal, the State government has been unable to operationalise it. “The State government has neither cared about the weavers who have died by suicide, nor has it allotted any funds by constituting handlooms corporation,” it said.

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Thursday accused the TRS government of spending Rs 718.02 crore in Siddipet constituency and Rs 650.58 crore in Gajwel and only spent Rs 1.22 crore for the development of Munugode constituency in the last eight years. Releasing the party’s political charge-sheet against the TRS government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, along with party leaders D Arvind and G Vivek Venkataswamy, Sanjay accused the pink party of failing to fulfil its election promises with regard to irrigation, healthcare, education, jobs, pollution control, and welfare of toddy tappers and weavers. The charge-sheet accuses the State government of not completing the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme which could have irrigated 3.4 lakh acres in Munugode and Devarakonda constituencies, for which foundation-stone was laid on June 13, 2015, but the works failed to take-off. The BJP also alleged that the oustees of Cherlagudem and Kishtarayinipally reservoirs, who were assured a proper rehabilitation and resettlement package by the State government, were still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled. The charge-sheet states that Munugode constituency has been deprived of degree, polytechnic and professional education institutions, and that social welfare residential educational institutions there were being run in rented premises without basic facilities or quality education. The party alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not kept his promise of establishing skill development centres which could have benefited women, weaker sections and unemployed youth. It also alleged that the ruling TRS has not kept its promise of taking care of healthcare, education, housing and pension needs of those suffering from fluorosis in the constituency. The BJP said that though the textile park was established in 50 acres at Malkapur of Choutup-pal mandal, the State government has been unable to operationalise it. “The State government has neither cared about the weavers who have died by suicide, nor has it allotted any funds by constituting handlooms corporation,” it said.