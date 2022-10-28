Court rejects remand of 3 accused in "attempt to lure TRS MLAs" case

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A local court here has rejected the remand of three people who were arrested by Cyberabad Police on charges of allegedly trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections-criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act-1988- were filed against the trio-Ramachandra Bharati@ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26 night.

They were arrested on Thursday and later in the night produced before a judge of a court for anti-corruption cases. The judge instructed the police to issue notices under Section 41 Cr PC and ordered the release of the accused.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return, the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They also offered him civil contract work from the central government besides higher positions and monetary benefits. The accused also threatened that if he does not heed, ED and CBI cases will be filed against him. They also warned that the TRS government in the state will be toppled.

