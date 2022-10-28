Telangana HC gives state govt three days to respond, reallocate PG students of Mahavir College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to act quickly and reallocate the PG students of Mahavir College. The NMC had on May 17, 2022, revoked Mahavir College’s permission to offer Medical and PG courses. Speaking for himself and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali expressed dissatisfaction with the State government and NMC for indulging in a blame-game and ignoring the plight of the students. “What kind of professionals do you want to create by not properly training them,” he asked. Justice Shavali also chastised the NMC saying, “It’s almost the end of the academic year and you don’t respond until a case is filed.” The judge remarked, “You approve a college and then cancel the permission in the middle of the academic year, but you don’t care about the students.” Raghunath, appearing for Tejaswini and other PG students, stated that despite filing an undertaking before the court to reallocate the seats, neither the State government nor the NMC have taken any action.The judge determined that the State government was failing to respond to NMC communications and ordered it, through Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, to respond within three days by seeking a reallocation plan.