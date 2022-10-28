Home States Telangana

Telangana HC gives state govt three days to respond, reallocate PG students of Mahavir College

The NMC had on May 17, 2022, revoked Mahavir College’s permission to offer Medical and PG courses. 

Published: 28th October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to act quickly and reallocate the PG students of Mahavir College. The NMC had on May 17, 2022, revoked Mahavir College’s permission to offer Medical and PG courses. 

Speaking for himself and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali expressed dissatisfaction with the State government and NMC for indulging in a blame-game and ignoring the plight of the students. “What kind of professionals do you want to create by not properly training them,” he asked. Justice Shavali also chastised the NMC saying, “It’s almost the end of the academic year and you don’t respond until a case is filed.”  The judge remarked, “You approve a college and then cancel the permission in the middle of the academic year, but you don’t care about the students.” 

Raghunath, appearing for Tejaswini and other PG students, stated that despite filing an undertaking before the court to reallocate the seats, neither the State government nor the NMC have taken any action.The judge determined that the State government was failing to respond to NMC communications and ordered it, through Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, to respond within three days by seeking a reallocation plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court NMC National Medical Commission
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp