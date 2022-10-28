Home States Telangana

Telangana MLA poaching row: Accused BJP member's leaked audio clip goes viral

Reacting to the audio tape, TRS leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said: "We will expose the BJP before the people. The downfall of BJP will start with the results of the Munugode bypoll."

Published: 28th October 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy.

MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP tried to brush off the TRS allegation of ‘Operation Lotus’ to lure its MLAs, two audio clips, purportedly between the pink party Legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy and Ramachandra Bharathi, a priest from Faridabad, Haryana and also among the three accused -- Ramachandra Bharathi, Somayaji and Nanda Kumar -- hit the airwaves on Friday.

In the first clip, the voice, purportedly of Bharati, says that once the ‘Pilot’ joins the BJP from TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would either dissolve the Assembly within a month or the TRS government would collapse on its own.

“Bharathi” is also heard proposing a meeting in Hyderabad to rope in TRS MLAs into the BJP. He is also heard dropping names of top BJP leaders while referring to another accused in the case, Nanda Kumar.
Bharathi also mentions the protocol of RSS and assures of a meeting with a top BJP leader, deputed from the RSS to the BJP. During the course of the conversation, the MLA is heard airing his fears and seeking confidentiality to which the priest gives his assurance, citing the earlier experience in West Bengal.

The second audio clip, leaked two hours after the first, is purportedly of the three accused discussing the poaching of the TRS MLAs as well as some other leaders from the Opposition.According to the audio clip, the accused mention an offer of Rs 100 crore to ‘Pilot’ and lower amounts to other MLAs.

“The Centre is always ready for the deal”, a voice, purportedly of one of the accused, says, assuring all ‘protection’ to defectors as the BJP did for one leader from Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 

The accused repeatedly refer to the name of a top BJP leader and another “No. 2”. Finally, they decide on continuing the discussions through WhatsApp calls.

The discussion includes the possibility of poaching four to five MLAs from the ruling TRS and the names of Assembly segments like Chevella, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal also come up. The first audio clip is around 14 minutes and the second 27 minutes.

Excerpts of 2nd Audio clip

Nanda Kumar: Pilot Rohit Reddy is ready to join BJP with four others. One price for pilot Rohit Reddy and another rate for others. Rs 100 crore, if they joined before Munugode byelection.

Ramachandra Bharati : We will not sit with small persons. One we sit we sit. It is in their hands to make a commitment. It is neither Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy nor in others hands.

Nanda Kumar: My suggestion is no one be aware of it. The pattern should be followed and that also before Munugode. After Munugode there is no scope.

Nanda Kumar: Pilot is a knowledgeable person.

Simhayaji: We should know that we are holding talks with whom. Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy are not important

Ramachandra Bharati: The operation will be a success if it is done before Munogode.

Nanda Kumar: Presently, four are ready in the first stage and then 10 will come. At present there are four MLAs, former MLAs and former MLCs also, if needed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Lotus TRS MLA BJP MLA poaching
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp