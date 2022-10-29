Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for ED probe

As per version that was known till now, said Raghunandan, the Cyberabad police had captured a gang of three for attempting to bribe legislators belonging to the ruling party.

Published: 29th October 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the controversy over the alleged attempt by the BJP to poach TRS MLAs by offering them hundreds of crores rages, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate to inquire into the matter. He alleged that the State Police were not conducting a proper investigation.

As per version that was known till now, said Raghunandan, the Cyberabad police had captured a gang of three for attempting to bribe legislators belonging to the ruling party. While an astronomical figure of `400 crore was being bandied about, police reports did not reveal any cash being seized.

The Dubbaka MLA also pointed out that the criminal court had refused to order the remand of the three since the police failed to prove any crime or illegal money transaction as was being alleged by the TRS. Raghunandan said that as per the financial policy in force, no one should carry cash of more than `2 lakh at a time.

