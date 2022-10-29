Home States Telangana

Focus on quality-based economy, Minister Piyush Goyal tells industry leaders

Stressing the importance of quality, he said one should never compromise on this as both quality and exports will define new India and its economy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad needs to follow the commitment of eradicating the colonial past and its traces and everyone needs to work in unity and with a sense of duty to become a developed nation, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry at an interactive meeting ‘Enhancing Global Opportunities for Indian Manufacturers’, held in Hyderabad.

Further speaking on Hyderabad at this meeting organised by FTCCI, Piyush said, “This land gave us our first indigenous vaccine to fight Covid. It was also their sense of duty towards the nation that they worked day and night to come up with a vaccine.”

Stressing the importance of quality, he said one should never compromise on this as both quality and exports will define new India and its economy. “We are moving for a quality-based economy like developed countries. Quality should be our fundamental principle as it gives us highest return with lowest cost,” Goyal said.

He interacted with the trade and industry leaders listened to their grievances and arranged interactions with respective ministries in Delhi for them.

