Munugode bypoll: BJP changes tack, local campaign replaces public meet

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hit by the allegations of an attempt to poach four TRS MLAs, the BJP has changed its campaign strategy for the Munugode bypoll. The saffron party has now called off the proposed massive public meeting that was to be addressed by the party’s national president JP Nadda on October 31 and will now hold road shows and conduct door-to-door campaigns in all the mandal headquarters and municipalities of the constituency on the same day.

According to party sources, the State BJP leadership believes that it is now necessary to tweak the strategy to counter the allegations being levelled by the TRS leadership and to prove that the entire episode is a conspiracy to malign its image. The party also believes that it is necessary to tell the people that the “conspiracy” was hatched in the Pragathi Bhavan.

The BJP leadership seems to have realised that more than holding a public meeting, it is now more important to reach the masses in all the mandals to expose the ruling party’s attempts to gain an advantage in the by-election.

All the mandal in-charges appointed by BJP in Munugode constituency will be holding rigorous door-to-door campaigns in their respective mandals on October 31.BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will be attending the roadshows in all those mandals throughout the day.

Complaint to poll body

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh lodged a complaint with the CEC in New Delhi on Friday, alleging that the Chief Minister’s Office has tried to tarnish the image of the saffron party by scripting a story with malafide intention, just to win the Munugode byelection. Arun Singh has demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire episode. Later speaking to the media, he asserted that BJP was not a party which would resort to such horse trading.

