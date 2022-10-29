Home States Telangana

Telangana HC rejects rebel YSRC MP’s plea challenging Jagan’s bail

A bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the plea observing that a review of the supporting affidavit demonstrated that it lacked any specifics.

Published: 29th October 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju asking the court to revoke the bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in cases filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the plea observing that a review of the supporting affidavit demonstrated that it lacked any specifics. The court noted that the petitioner had not named the witnesses, who were allegedly intimidated or allured by respondent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Simply stating that the respondent has abused his official position by granting crucial positions/offices to other co-accused to tamper with evidence by influencing witnesses is insufficient to cancel his bail. The supporting affidavit is notable for its complete lack of details required to examine a bail cancellation request,” the bench observed.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor for CBI submitted before the court that after the CBI court rejected a similar petition in September 2021, there had been no change in the circumstances. On a thorough consideration of all aspects, the court was of the opinion that no case for cancellation of bail of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could be made out.

The petitioner, Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, had filed a criminal case seeking cancellation of the bail granted to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and directions to take Jagan Mohan Reddy into judicial custody to guarantee a fair trial.

