Telangana power staffers threaten stir against Centre’s Electricity Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power engineers and employees of Telangana have threatened to go on strike against any “unilateral” move of the Central government to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Parliament. On Thursday, the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) state-level convention was held in Hyderabad and it was decided that power engineers and employees of Telangana will participate in a massive rally at Delhi on November 23.

It was also decided that if the Central government makes any unilateral effort to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, then all the electricity workers and engineers across the country will be forced to go on strike.

Addressing the convention, Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation while terming Electricity (Amendment) 2022 as anti-people and anti-employee, called upon power engineers and employees across the country that the time has come to stop this “anti-people” Bill.

“We will come on to the streets and there will be a nationwide strike in protest against any unilateral action of the Central government. Mass awakening conferences are going on in eastern, southern, western and northern parts of the country which will turn into a massive demonstration in Delhi on November 23,” he said.

Dubey alleged that through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Central government is going to privatise the entire power sector. Private companies will be given the right to supply electricity using the network of government Discoms.

