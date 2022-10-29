TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana CM or investigation agencies will respond on issue, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will respond appropriately in a befitting manner with regard to the recent farmhouse deal which allegedly aimed at poaching four TRS MLAs by BJP.

These remarks have added strength to the speculations that the Chief Minister is likely to divulge details on the alleged conspiracy of poaching TRS MLAs in a bid to topple the government.

“If I respond over the issue while the investigation is underway, there is a possibility of them saying that we are influencing the ongoing investigation. Everything is revealed to the people by now. Law will take its own course,” KT Rama Rao said.

He made these remarks while releasing a charge sheet, at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, against the BJP as part of the Munugode bye-election campaign. The charge sheet contained 13 pages with 21 issues. He ridiculed the BJP stating that it has been asking for votes by personal accusations instead of what they have done or what it would do to the people.

“The charge sheet is aimed to expose the intellectual bankruptcy of BJP,” KT Rama Rao said.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, KT Rama Rao said, “BJP government hasn’t given anything in the last eight years, and it would not give in the future. Like how Shishupala was punished after his 100 sins, the people of Munugode should punish BJP in the ensuing elections.”

The charge sheet includes issues such as shifting the proposed Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre (RFMRC) from highly affected fluorosis region, imposing GST on handloom products, increasing fuel and gas cylinder prices, inflation, farmers issues, installing motors to borewells, Telangana share of waters in Krishna river, obstructing tribal reservations, discrimination against the students, and not honouring the promises made under AP Reorganization Act, etc.

Meanwhile, responding to the BJP state president taking oath at the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple claiming that he or his party does not have a role in the allegations trying to poach TRS MLAs, KT Rama Rao said, “BJP is a party which facilitates even to the rapists after releasing them. What value it would have to the swears and oaths done by them?"

"It is a sin to touch the deity with the hands which carried Amit Shah chappal, it would result in maligning the deity. I request the Yadadri temple authorities and Vedic priests to conduct Samproskshana (cleaning ritual), if necessary,” he added.

