TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC to continue hearing on today

HYDERABAD: Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Friday said that hearing on a petition by Cyberabad Police, requesting remand for the three persons detained for allegedly attempting to poach four TRS MLAs into the BJP on October 27 at a farmhouse in Moinabad, would continue on Saturday. The judge, however, imposed certain conditions on the accused — Ramchandra Bharati @ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swami — including barring them from leaving Hyderabad for the next 24 hours.

The accused were also directed to immediately notify the Cyberabad Police Commissioner of their current and permanent addresses, and that they refrain from contacting TRS MLA P Rohit Reddy who is the defacto complainant in the case, or attempt to influence witnesses directly or indirectly.The judge also issued notices to the three accused and other respondents, and announced that the criminal revision case would resume on Saturday.

Appearing for the State, Advocate-General BS Prasad informed the court that the Additional Special Judge had incorrectly rejected the remand of the three accused despite the fact that the police had substantial material evidence to prove that they were involved in an attempt to poach the four TRS MLAs.

The A-G requested the court that the ACB judge order be reversed.The A-G also said the order of the ACB judge was contrary to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar judgement. He said that it was a criminal conspiracy against the Telangana government and there was an urgency in the case as there was the probability of the three accused fleeing the country.

Senior counsel Vedula Srinivas, appearing for the accused, sought time till Saturday to place his arguments, following which the hearing was adjourned.

