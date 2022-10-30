Home States Telangana

TRS alleges cash transfer by Rajagopal Reddy’s firm

In a letter, the TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar said that they have clear sources of information about the transfer of money to local residents/companies/firms by Rajagopal Reddy.

Published: 30th October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that BJP Munugode Assembly byelection contestant Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s family-owned company Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd has transferred amounts to the tune of Rs 5.22 crore to the bank accounts of individuals and business organisations operating in the constituency, the ruling TRS has complained to the Election Commission to block the accounts.

In a letter, the TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar said that they have clear sources of information about the transfer of money to local residents/companies/firms by Rajagopal Reddy from his family company.

Enclosing the list of bank transactions with the details including beneficiary name, bank, branch, account number, location, and amounts with dates, the TRS alleged that there is a possibility that this money is directly linked to votes.

