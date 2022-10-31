Home States Telangana

Apollo Medical College adopts two villages in Telangana

The Governor will also formally launch the adoption of TB patients by AMC, by handing over food baskets to the beneficiaries.

Published: 31st October 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Apollo Hospital.



By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad on Sunday announced that it has adopted two villages— Dharmasagar and Mahalingapuram in Rangareddy district— to ensure access to quality healthcare for the populace.

To mark its decennial celebrations, the college has lined up a plethora of community outreach initiatives and these will enable access to quality healthcare for those deprived of it. The college has also adopted one thousand patients suffering from Tuberculosis as part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, among others.

The college commemorated its decennial celebrations on Sunday by hosting the largest inter-medical collegiate fest. The celebrations were kickstarted with a 3K run, flagged off by Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda. The 3K run themed, ‘Run for a healthier life’, had over six hundred medical students from different Colleges in Telangana, professors and consultant doctors, participating.

Over 2000 medical students from medical colleges across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating in this largest inter-medical collegiate fest. The fest will have sports, literary cum cultural events, spanning over the next five days.  

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, will be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the five-day decennial celebrations on November 5. She will be releasing a souvenir commemorating the historic event.  The Governor will also formally launch the adoption of TB patients by AMC, by handing over food baskets to the beneficiaries.

